E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,500 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 1,786,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENAKF traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. E.On has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.16.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

