Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eagle Financial Services stock remained flat at $$35.47 during midday trading on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

