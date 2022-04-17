Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) to announce $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.41. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $107.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

