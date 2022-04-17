Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.62. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.93. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.