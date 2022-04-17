Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.98. 10,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,333. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

