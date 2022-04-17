Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of EBCOY stock remained flat at $$24.43 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

