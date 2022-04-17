Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of EBCOY stock remained flat at $$24.43 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.
Ebara Company Profile (Get Rating)
