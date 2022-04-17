Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.38 Per Share

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.379 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Ecopetrol has a payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of EC stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 4,651.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

