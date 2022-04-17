Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

EGO stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 73.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 530,401 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 258.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

