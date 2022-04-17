Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the March 15th total of 199,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 141,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,772. The company has a market cap of $122.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

