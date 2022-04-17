Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMA shares. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$64.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Emera has a one year low of C$55.42 and a one year high of C$64.97. The firm has a market cap of C$16.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.06.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.2349946 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

