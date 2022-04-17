Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

