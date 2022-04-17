Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMLZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emmi from CHF 840 to CHF 835 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS EMLZF remained flat at $$1,125.00 during trading hours on Friday. Emmi has a 12 month low of $1,030.00 and a 12 month high of $1,200.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,162.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,156.05.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

