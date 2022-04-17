Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) versus Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Critical Review

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Howard Hughes and Empiric Student Property, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $122.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Empiric Student Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 3.93% 2.50% 0.98% Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Empiric Student Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.43 billion 3.70 $56.10 million $1.05 95.75 Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses on the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment is involved in other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

About Empiric Student Property (Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

