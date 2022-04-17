ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.41 on Thursday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
