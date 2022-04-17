Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of ENIC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 479,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,873. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 85,429.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 730,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 88.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

