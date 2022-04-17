Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.18. 125,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,412. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.93.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

EFOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

