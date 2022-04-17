Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €16.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($17.91).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.98) price target on Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.20) price target on Engie in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €11.65 ($12.67) on Thursday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($16.48). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.71.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

