Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.20. Enviva reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enviva.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,332. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. Enviva has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -471.23%.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enviva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

