Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EPOKY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 71,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,024. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DNB Markets raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

