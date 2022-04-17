Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $30.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $513.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

