Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties has set its Q1 guidance at $0.66-0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.64-2.74 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE ELS opened at $78.74 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.