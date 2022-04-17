Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Equity Residential reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.98 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

