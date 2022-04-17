Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.21. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $93.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

