EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.74 million and the highest is $10.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $50.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $148.06 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $167.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVgo.

Get EVgo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 2,436,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,597. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.