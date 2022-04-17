Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Evo Acquisition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Evo Acquisition by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evo Acquisition by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Evo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

