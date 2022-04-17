Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Up 45.2% in March

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Executive Network Partnering has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

