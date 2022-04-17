Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $42,064,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $5,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $2,559,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 104,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33. Expensify has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

