Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Up 40.4% in March

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 104,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,803. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

