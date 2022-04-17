Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 47.6% in March

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.9 days.

EXPGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,482.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF opened at $36.81 on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.