Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Financial Comparison

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Expro Group and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus target price of $5.65, suggesting a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Expro Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expro Group and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 2.46 -$131.89 million ($2.26) -8.21 Helix Energy Solutions Group $674.73 million 1.16 -$61.78 million ($0.41) -12.59

Helix Energy Solutions Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group. Helix Energy Solutions Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Expro Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -23.28% -4.24% -3.19% Helix Energy Solutions Group -9.12% -3.66% -2.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Expro Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

