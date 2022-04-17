F.N.B. (FNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNB stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

