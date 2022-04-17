FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $444.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $444.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,598. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.