Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

