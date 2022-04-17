FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $19.45 on Friday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,161,268.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 332,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,754,466 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 19.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

