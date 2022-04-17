Financial Analysis: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vita Coco 0 1 7 0 2.88

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus target price of 14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 59.55%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Vintage Wine Estates.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Vita Coco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.79 $9.87 million 0.01 1,001.00 Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.42 $19.01 million N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Vita Coco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.