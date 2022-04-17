Financial Comparison: Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 13.42% 7.83% 5.30% Birchcliff Energy 33.61% 19.65% 11.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centennial Resource Development and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 0 6 4 0 2.40 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus target price of $9.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Volatility & Risk

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.56, indicating that its share price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Birchcliff Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.60 $138.18 million $0.42 22.38 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.83 $247.72 million $0.91 8.70

Birchcliff Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centennial Resource Development. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Centennial Resource Development on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

