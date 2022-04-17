Financial Comparison: Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

74.6% of Twin Vee Powercats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Marine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 75.8% of Marine Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Twin Vee Powercats and Marine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee Powercats 0 0 0 0 N/A Marine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twin Vee Powercats and Marine Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee Powercats $15.77 million 1.70 -$1.01 million N/A N/A Marine Products $298.01 million 1.51 $29.03 million $0.86 15.36

Marine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee Powercats.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee Powercats and Marine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee Powercats N/A N/A N/A Marine Products 9.74% 31.17% 21.54%

Summary

Marine Products beats Twin Vee Powercats on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Its boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions. Its boats are used in range of recreational activities, including fishing; diving and water skiing; and commercial activities, such as transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions. The company sells its boats through a network of independent boat dealers in North America and the Caribbean. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Twin Vee Powercats Co. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. It also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. The company sells its products to a network of 206 domestic and 92 international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.