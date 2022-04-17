Financial Contrast: EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) & IAA (NYSE:IAA)

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of IAA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EZFill and IAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill N/A N/A N/A IAA 16.02% 129.04% 11.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZFill and IAA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million 3.32 -$9.38 million N/A N/A IAA $1.84 billion 2.69 $294.40 million $2.18 16.87

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than EZFill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EZFill and IAA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 IAA 0 2 1 0 2.33

EZFill presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.05%. IAA has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.74%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EZFill is more favorable than IAA.

Summary

IAA beats EZFill on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZFill (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

