Financial Contrast: Onion Global (NYSE:OG) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85

ThredUp has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 144.92%. Given ThredUp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Onion Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 0.22 $32.13 million N/A N/A ThredUp $251.79 million 3.22 -$63.18 million ($1.34) -6.12

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onion Global beats ThredUp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onion Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

