Financial Contrast: Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) versus Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Energy Services and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $105.06 million 0.19 -$28.83 million ($0.31) -0.68 Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.93 $1.29 billion $2.28 2.21

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -27.36% -18.04% -7.73% Baytex Energy 87.37% 32.11% 11.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Western Energy Services and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 6 3 0 2.33

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Western Energy Services on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Energy Services (Get Rating)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

