Financial Survey: Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) vs. Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 77.29% 235.87% 31.00% Swisscom 16.40% 17.51% 7.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Swisscom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 1.10 $4.96 billion N/A N/A Swisscom $12.24 billion N/A $2.00 billion $3.88 15.74

Frontier Communications Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Swisscom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Frontier Communications Parent and Swisscom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 7 1 2.89 Swisscom 4 6 1 0 1.73

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus target price of $37.56, indicating a potential upside of 30.09%. Swisscom has a consensus target price of $480.00, indicating a potential upside of 685.98%. Given Swisscom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Swisscom is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Swisscom on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Swisscom (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1852 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

