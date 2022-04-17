Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FCMGF stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.50.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

