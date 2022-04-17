First Horizon (FHN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect First Horizon to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

