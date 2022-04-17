First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DALI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. 259,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,540. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.