First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 27,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,289. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
