First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter.

FJP stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77.

