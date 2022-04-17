First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1,490.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFDI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $64.03. 3,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

