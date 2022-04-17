Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.63. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $179.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

