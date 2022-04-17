Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. 1,456,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,340,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

