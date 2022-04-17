Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FLYW opened at $29.79 on Friday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,134 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth $13,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

